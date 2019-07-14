Home States Odisha

Rainfall deficit in Odisha stands at 19 per cent between June 1 and July 13

The southwest monsoon has remained largely subdued in Odisha with the rainfall deficit between June 1 and July 13 standing at 19 per cent.

Published: 14th July 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose only.

For representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The southwest monsoon has remained largely subdued in Odisha with the rainfall deficit between June 1 and July 13 standing at 19 per cent. India Meteorological Department on Saturday said among the 30 districts, Gajapati recorded rainfall deficit of 60 pc followed by 40 pc in Balasore.

Light to moderate rainfall will continue to occur in Odisha but no heavy rainfall activity is expected till July 17, Met officials said.

ALSO READ: Early warning helps reduce lightning deaths, says Odisha government

“Rainfall is likely increase from July 18 as the trough at mean sea level, which now runs close to the foothills of the Himalayas, is expected to shift towards Odisha by July 18,” said HR Biswas, Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological  Centre.

Met officials said light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activities are likely to occur at a few places in south Odisha and isolated places in the northern region on Sunday.

Thunderstorm and lightning activities are expected to occur at one or two places in Balasore, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Boudh districts during the same period.

Light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activities might occur at many places over south coastal Odisha districts and at a few places over the remaining districts of the state on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Bhubaneswar India Meteorological Department Odisha Rains
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp