Rainfall deficit in Odisha stands at 19 per cent between June 1 and July 13

BHUBANESWAR: The southwest monsoon has remained largely subdued in Odisha with the rainfall deficit between June 1 and July 13 standing at 19 per cent. India Meteorological Department on Saturday said among the 30 districts, Gajapati recorded rainfall deficit of 60 pc followed by 40 pc in Balasore.



Light to moderate rainfall will continue to occur in Odisha but no heavy rainfall activity is expected till July 17, Met officials said.



“Rainfall is likely increase from July 18 as the trough at mean sea level, which now runs close to the foothills of the Himalayas, is expected to shift towards Odisha by July 18,” said HR Biswas, Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Met officials said light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activities are likely to occur at a few places in south Odisha and isolated places in the northern region on Sunday.



Thunderstorm and lightning activities are expected to occur at one or two places in Balasore, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Boudh districts during the same period.

Light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activities might occur at many places over south coastal Odisha districts and at a few places over the remaining districts of the state on Monday.