School and Mass Education department issues class 12 second cut off list in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education department on Friday issued the second cut off mark list of higher secondary schools for admission of students into Plus II courses.

BJB Higher Secondary School in the capital has the highest cut off mark of 70.4 per cent for admission in Arts stream, while Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School in Cuttack has the highest cut off mark of 89.2 per cent in Science stream. Talcher Higher Secondary School in Angul tops in Commerce stream with 75.83 per cent cut-off marks.

The Director of Higher Secondary Education had considered over 91,000 applications for admission of students to Plus II courses in the second phase.



A total of 27,591 applicants have been selected, officials said. The admission of students selected in the second selection will be held between July 15 and 17.

Meanwhile, the department has issued a fresh merit list of students for the second round admission. The spot selection merit list will be published on July 20 after admission of second merit list.



The registration of students for spot admission in the respective Higher Secondary Schools will be done on July 23.

A final list of students, out of the list of all registered students, will be published on the same day and admission of those students will take place on July 25.



The classes of Plus II first-year students will commence on July 29, officials said.