Standing Committee of Excise department proposes more IMFL shops in Odisha

Committee of Excise department in its report has also recommended that the exclusive privilege holders, who meet the minimum guaranteed quantity for the shop should also be rewarded.

Published: 14th July 2019 10:33 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid brewing public resentment over increasing sale of liquor, the Standing Committee of Excise department has proposed opening of more Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) off shops and reward for license holders who achieve their target.

The committee headed by legislator Subrat Tarai, in its report presented in the Assembly on Friday, has recommended that in order to generate more revenue and check illegal trade of spurious liquor, more IMFL off shops should be opened in the State.

The committee in its report has also recommended that the exclusive privilege holders, who meet the minimum guaranteed quantity (MGQ) for the shop and cross the MGQ substantially, should be rewarded.

It has also proposed attractive reward for those who inform about the illegal liquor business.

The committee suggested more arms and vehicular support to the field officials of the department for strong enforcement of excise laws at the field level and more special excise squads to check illegal liquor business.
It has asked the government to take steps to check illegal cultivation of hemp.

Sale of hemp is spreading throughout the State including the nearby areas of Bhubaneswar such as Jatni and Khurda, the committee pointed out.

The panel asked the Excise Department to rationalise MGQ of shops in rural areas and set up 10 more model excise stations. Excise department, which collected Rs 3,925 crore revenue in 2018-19, has set a target of collecting Rs 4,600 crore this year.

