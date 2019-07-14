Suicide bid not linked to India's loss in World Cup, says Odisha police 

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The suicide attempt of a youth Sambaru Bhoi at Sindhibadi village following India’s World Cup semi final loss to New Zealand took a different turn on Saturday with police stating it was due to a love affair and not cricket.



And, it was not Sambaru alone who tried to kill himself but a girl, purportedly his lover, reportedly joined him and lost her life in the act.



Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar said that family members of Sambaru Bhoi, particularly his elder brother Chitru Bhoi, had given the picture that he had been disturbed by India’s defeat and attempted to take his life.



But investigations have brought the love angle to the fore.

Addressing mediapersons, the SP said Sambaru had a broken marriage and had reportedly developed a love affair with an unmarried girl of the village. Sambaru had married last year but the couple had separated a few months back.



His wife has since been staying in her parent’s house.



On Wednesday night, after watching the semi-final match on television, Sambaru left home saying he was going to taking rest in his friend’s house at Kotha Ghara village.



However, he was found lying unconscious near a bridge, 200 metres away from the village, on Thursday morning.



He was rescued by his family members and admitted to local hospital and later shifted to Dharamgarh sub-divisional hospital.

On the same day, the girl had also committed suicide by consuming poison and her body was also recovered from the vicinity of the same bridge.



Her brother admitted her at Chapria health centre and later shifted to Dharamgarh hospital where she was declared received dead. While a clear connection between the two suicide attempts has emerged, the reason behind their decision is yet to be ascertained, police said.



Sambaru survived due to timely intervention of his family and is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here.

Police also seized slippers of both Sambaru and the girl, two mobile phones and a napkin from the spot.

Kegaon police has filed an UD case and started investigating into the matter.