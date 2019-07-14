Home States Odisha

Suicide bid not linked to India's loss in World Cup, says Odisha police 

After watching the semi-final match on television, Sambaru left home saying he was going to taking rest in his friend’s house at Kotha Ghara village.

Published: 14th July 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Poison

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The suicide attempt of a youth Sambaru Bhoi at Sindhibadi village following India’s World Cup semi final loss to New Zealand took a different turn on Saturday with police stating it was due to a love affair and not cricket.

And, it was not Sambaru alone who tried to kill himself but a girl, purportedly his lover, reportedly joined him and lost her life in the act.

ALSO READ: 24-year-old man attempts suicide in Odisha after India's World Cup exit

Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar said that family members of Sambaru Bhoi, particularly his elder brother Chitru Bhoi, had given the picture that he had been disturbed by India’s defeat and attempted to take his life.

But investigations have brought the love angle to the fore.

Addressing mediapersons, the SP said Sambaru had a broken marriage and had reportedly developed a love affair with an unmarried girl of the village. Sambaru had married last year but the couple had separated a few months back.

His wife has since been staying in her parent’s house.

ALSO READ: Youth ends life after losing Rs 3 L on cricket betting

On Wednesday night, after watching the semi-final match on television, Sambaru left home saying he was going to taking rest in his friend’s house at Kotha Ghara village.

However, he was found lying unconscious near a bridge, 200 metres away from the village, on Thursday morning.

He was rescued by his family members and admitted to local hospital and later shifted to Dharamgarh sub-divisional hospital.

On the same day, the girl had also committed suicide by consuming poison and her body was also recovered from the vicinity of the same bridge.

Her brother admitted her at Chapria health centre and later shifted to Dharamgarh hospital where she was declared received dead. While a clear connection between the two suicide attempts has emerged, the reason behind their decision is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Sambaru survived due to timely intervention of his family and is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here.

Police also seized slippers of both Sambaru and the girl, two mobile phones and a napkin from the spot.
Kegaon police has filed an UD case and started investigating into the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Bhawanipatna Odisha Crimes Odisha Police World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Team India Virat Kohli World Cup Semi Final
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp