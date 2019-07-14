Home States Odisha

Odisha's Padhiary Pathagara to have telescope facility soon

A telescope to be set up on the roof of Padhiary Pathagara and Information Centre to facilitate people, particularly children and students, watch and observe the solar system.

Published: 14th July 2019 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Telescope, Science

For representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The existing infrastructure of Padhiary Pathagara and Information Centre will be developed with an aim to give it heritage status.

A telescope will be set up on the roof of the building housing the library and information centre to facilitate people, particularly children and students, watch and observe the solar system.

“There is no such system anywhere in the district. The telescope facility will not only attract children and students but also help in studying the solar system,” said Collector and District Magistrate Bhabani Shankar Chayani who visited the library along with other officials on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Odisha government awards grant to nine basic, applied science researchers

The Executive Engineer of Roads and Building Department has been directed to take necessary steps for arrangement of telescope, he added.

Chayani also directed Cuttack Municipal Corporation officials to remove all illegal encroachments in and around the Pathagara.

More than 100 readers daily visit the Pathagra having women and child section, study reference section, special newspaper reading section, e-library section and digital display system for displaying news two times daily.

Lending library facilities are also available here so that the readers can avail the facility of reading about 20,000 books.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Cuttack Padhiary Pathagara Padhiary Pathagara and Information Centre Bhabani Shankar Chayani Cuttack Municipal Corporation Odisha Technology
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp