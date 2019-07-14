Odisha's Padhiary Pathagara to have telescope facility soon

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The existing infrastructure of Padhiary Pathagara and Information Centre will be developed with an aim to give it heritage status.



A telescope will be set up on the roof of the building housing the library and information centre to facilitate people, particularly children and students, watch and observe the solar system.



“There is no such system anywhere in the district. The telescope facility will not only attract children and students but also help in studying the solar system,” said Collector and District Magistrate Bhabani Shankar Chayani who visited the library along with other officials on Saturday.



The Executive Engineer of Roads and Building Department has been directed to take necessary steps for arrangement of telescope, he added.

Chayani also directed Cuttack Municipal Corporation officials to remove all illegal encroachments in and around the Pathagara.

More than 100 readers daily visit the Pathagra having women and child section, study reference section, special newspaper reading section, e-library section and digital display system for displaying news two times daily.



Lending library facilities are also available here so that the readers can avail the facility of reading about 20,000 books.