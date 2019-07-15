Home States Odisha

1,000-year-old Odisha's Raibania fort to get new lease of life

The state government has already sanctioned funds for repair of the South Gate of the ancient garrison to give it a new look, said Culture and Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi.

The Jagannath temple in Raibania fort.

The Jagannath temple in Raibania fort. (Photo | Express)

By Sukant Kumar Sahu
Express News Service

BALASORE: The 1,000-year-old Raibania fort in Jaleswar will be renovated soon.

The state government has already sanctioned funds for repair of the South Gate of the ancient garrison to give it a new look, said Culture and Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi during his visit to the site on Saturday.

The Minister said Raibania garrison is an important tourist destination due to its proximity to places of religious importance like Chandaneswar Shiva temple, Bhusandeswar Shiva temple and Udaypur-Talasari sea beach.

Researcher and president of Raibania Fort Development Committee Srikant Chandra Patra gave a memorandum to the Minister and called for all-round development of the fort, which has been lying neglected.

He sought financial assistance for repair and renovation of walls around the fort and construction of a guest house, library, electrification and road connectivity.

Jaleswar MLA Aswini Kumar Patra said at least Rs 50 lakh has already been spent on reconstruction of a road, Jagannath temple, electrification, supply of safe drinking water and other infrastructure at the fort.

However, more needs to be done to develop the tourist spot, he said. As per legend, during Mahabharata era, the fort belonged to King Virat of Matsya Desha. Patra, quoting former Collector of Balasore John Beams (1872), said Raibania was the once largest fort of eastern India.

Spread over six square miles, it was a five-cornered colossal structure, encircled by massive walls on which a horseman could ride easily to keep a watch on enemies. 

The fort had three gates - the eastern one was called Singhadwar, the western Hatidwara and the southern Sunamukhidwar. The remains of only two gates can be seen now.

The fort had played an important role during the rule of Odia kings in thwarting invaders and establishing their dominance in West Bengal. 

The fort has several structural remains of Sri Sri Jaychandi temple, Jagannath temple, observation towers and more than 50 ponds. 

The British had built a building called Nilakotha near one of the ponds named Nandika.

The government has sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for reconstruction of Jagannath temple, but the work is yet to be completed. A part of the fort was damaged due to canal digging for the Subarnarekha renovation project. 
 

