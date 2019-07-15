3-day Bahuda Yatra at Baripada concludes

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The three-day Bahuda Yatra (home coming ceremony) of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath concluded here on Sunday as all the three chariots reached the main temple at 5 pm.

After spending six days at their aunt’s house, the Trinity began their journey home on Friday. ‘Darpadalana’, the chariot of Devi Subhadra, was pulled by women devotees.

As per tradition, ‘Darpadalana’ was stopped midway in front of Baripada town police station on Saturday and it was again pulled on Sunday. The chariot of Lord Balabhadra, ‘Taladhwaja’, is the last to reach Jagannath temple here.

Thousands of devotees thronged Grand Road to witness the last day of Bahuda Yatra.

Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and Sub-Collector D J Parida also pulled the chariots.

SP Awinash Kumar said besides police personnel, volunteers from different colleges and NCC were engaged to ensure smooth conduct of Bahuda Yatra. An old man was injured during distribution of ‘laddu prasad’ after arrival of the chariots at the temple. The man was admitted to PRM MCH for treatment, he added.