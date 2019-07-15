Home States Odisha

3-day Bahuda Yatra at Baripada concludes

The three-day Bahuda Yatra (home coming ceremony) of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath concluded here on Sunday as all the three chariots reached the main temple at 5 pm.

Published: 15th July 2019 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The three-day Bahuda Yatra (home coming ceremony) of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath concluded here on Sunday as all the three chariots reached the main temple at 5 pm. 
After spending six days at their aunt’s house, the Trinity began their journey home on Friday. ‘Darpadalana’, the chariot of Devi Subhadra, was pulled by women devotees.

As per tradition, ‘Darpadalana’ was stopped midway in front of Baripada town police station on Saturday and it was again pulled on Sunday. The chariot of Lord Balabhadra, ‘Taladhwaja’, is the last to reach Jagannath temple here.

Thousands of devotees thronged Grand Road to witness the last day of Bahuda Yatra.
Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and Sub-Collector D J Parida also pulled the chariots. 
SP Awinash Kumar said besides police personnel, volunteers from different colleges and NCC were engaged to ensure smooth conduct of Bahuda Yatra. An old man was injured during distribution of ‘laddu prasad’ after arrival of the chariots at the temple. The man was admitted to PRM MCH for treatment, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp