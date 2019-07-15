Absence of elected council hits civic works

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Frequent changes in Commissioner post in Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and absence of an elected council for nearly six years have affected execution of civic infrastructure projects and delivery of essential services.

For the last two years, there has been no regular posting of RMC Commissioner and surprisingly, three IAS officers held the Commissioner’s post in the past fortnight.

In the second week of January 2018, IAS officer Rashmita Panda was appointed as CEO of Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) with additional charge of Commissioner and Vice-Chairperson of Rourkela Development Authority (RDA).

In February 2019, she was additionally made Sundargarh Collector. She was transferred on June 29.

General Administration and Public Grievances department on July 1 handed over additional charge of RMC Commissioner to new Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan. On July 8, Kalyan took charge as RMC Commissioner, but Rourkela ADM, RSCL CEO and RDA Secretary Dr Yedulla Vijay was given additional charge of Commissioner on July 11.

This apart, election to the civic body is pending after the end of the tenure of the elected council of erstwhile Municipality in August 2013. As a result, several civic infrastructure projects and administrative works have been affected.

Former chairman of the erstwhile Rourkela Municipality and Rourkela Bar Association president Ramesh Chandra Bal said frequent changes to the post of RMC Commissioner and lack of elected council have been adversely affecting RMC’s functioning. The present ADM is overburdened with four vital positions. Development projects and creation of civic infrastructure under Smart City Mission are failing to take off, he added.Bal said residents are passing through a miserable phase with drainage, road, drinking water, street lighting, traffic management and public sanitation facilities turning from bad to worse.

In the first week of January 2018, former Union Minister Jual Oram had written to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik accusing the BJD Government of neglecting Rourkela and demanded immediate posting of officers.

