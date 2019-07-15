Adhar Pana offered to Trinity

By Express News Service

PURI: A day after the Trinity were decorated with gold ornaments, Adhar Pana, a rich drink, was offered to them by the priests on Sunday.

In the morning, the daily ‘nitis’ of the deities were performed and they adorned new clothes for ‘Sahana Mela’. Nine large barrel-shaped pitchers, each measuring one metre in height, filled with the drink, were placed before the three deities on the chariots (three on each chariot). The priests recited ‘Sodasa Upachar’ and offered the drinks to the deities. Soon after the offering, the earthen pitchers were smashed on the chariots spilling the drink on the floor. It is believed that ghosts trail the Lords during Rath Yatra waiting to consume the holy drink to get ‘moksha’.

As per the tradition, Adhar Pana is prepared in Raghabdas Mutt with nine ingredients, cheese and cream.

The Trinity would remain on their respective chariots and enter the sanctum sanctorum of the main temple on Monday night in a ceremonial ‘Pahandi’ procession to be conducted by the Daita servitors.

Before entering the temple, the deities would be offered Rasagolla bhog on the chariots. Meanwhile, police were caught off-guard as an unprecedented crowd of devotees thronged the pilgrim to witness the ritual. However, no untoward incident was reported during the ritual.