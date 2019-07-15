Home States Odisha

Burla sports complex work kicks off

The proposed complex will come up on 28.81-acre  land in front of Hirakud Railway Station along the NH 53. 

Proposed design of sports complex

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Work on the much-awaited sports complex at Burla here has begun. The proposed complex will come up on 28.81-acre  land in front of Hirakud Railway Station along the NH 53. 
Divisional Head of Idco Gouri Shankar Naik said a Sambalpur-based construction firm engaged by Idco is carrying out the work. The layout for the multi-purpose indoor stadium, which comes under the Phase I of the project, has been completed. The test pile work is underway. The time period for completion of the indoor stadium is 12 months. The Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has already released Rs 3 crore for the project, he added.

Earlier, land levelling and construction of boundary wall was carried out at an estimated cost of about Rs 80 lakh funded by the MCL. 

As per reports, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and proposed land use plan of the complex have been prepared by a Delhi-based consultant. The total cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 70 crore while the expenditure of Phase I work is Rs 25 crore. 

Under Phase I of the project, multi-purpose indoor stadium, synthetic athletic track with facilities for all track and field events like long jump, high jump, shot put and javelin throw and a football field have been proposed to be developed.

This apart, works like road and pathway network inside the complex, drain, water supply and sewage disposal system, rain water harvesting, electrification work and solar lighting have been proposed to be undertaken under the Phase I. Similarly, work on swimming pool complex, hostels and College of Physical Education will be taken up under the Phase-II of the project.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid foundation stone for the sports complex on February 27, 2015.

