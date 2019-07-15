Children plant saplings planted on road in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Schoolchildren of three villages in remote Madkapadar panchayat in Khairput block on Sunday planted paddy saplings on the muddy road leading to their school protesting poor road condition.

Work on constructing a road to the village was started before monsoon.

However, it is yet to be completed owing to which commuting on the road has become a nightmare for the villagers and students.

Children from Kandhaguda, Dhaudakut and Baghakhadra villages are the worst sufferers as it has now become almost impossible to attend school.

The parents of the children too joined in the protest and planted paddy saplings on the slushy stretch of the road. They said this was a silent protest against the apathy of the administration towards their plight.