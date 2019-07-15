Home States Odisha

Cuttack Municipal Corporation plan for street vendors a non-starter

The plan of Cuttack Municipal Corporation for rehabilitation of street vendors has failed to take off due to lackadaisical attitude of the civic body authorities. 

Published: 15th July 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a street vendor used for representational purpose (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The plan of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) for rehabilitation of street vendors has failed to take off due to lackadaisical attitude of the civic body authorities.  With CMC failing to implement the Odisha Street Vendor Scheme and Rules-2015 properly, street vending continues to be a persistent problem in the Millennium City. In recent years, the number of street vendors has gone up substantially in the city.

In April 2017, CMC had constituted the Town Vending Committee as part of implementation of the Odisha Street Vendor Scheme and Rules notified by the State Government in July, 2015. The panel, with the Municipal Commissioner as chairman, included the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), members of Mahanagar Shanti Committee, councillors and three specially-nominated lawyers of the Traffic Management Committee and representatives of street vendors. 

The committee was to decide norms regarding relocation of street vendors including the place where they will be shifted, the shops to be allotted and the trade permitted in areas. 

Sources said after introduction of Odisha Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme and Rules, the civic body had hired a private agency to carry out a survey and plan relocation and rehabilitation of the vendors.

The survey was undertaken in all the 59 Wards of CMC and as many as 3,463 street vendors were identified for biometric process by dividing them into three categories - stationary, peripatetic (travelling) and mobile.

As per rules, the identified street vendors were to be provided separate certificates of vending subject to certain terms and conditions and identity cards.  Those interested to continue vending were required to apply before the Town Vending Committee which would allot shops to eligible vendors.

However, the civic body is yet to provide identity cards to street vendors even after two years of their identification. This has delayed rehabilitation of street vendors, said sources.  CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said she would take necessary step for regulation, relocation and rehabilitation of street vendors after going through the details of the previous action and initiatives carried out by the civic body in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation street vendors Odisha Street Vendor Scheme
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp