End to Naxal menace soon, says Union Minister Rai  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said Naxals would be rooted out from different parts of the country.

“The Central Government is emphasising on winning the hearts of youths joining Maoist outfits by bringing them back to the mainstream,” said Rai after inaugurating Jashoda Garden at Srikrishna Vihar under Brahmapur panchayat in 42 Mauza on Sunday.

Attending the event organised by Utkal Yadav Mahasabha, Rai said the Centre has initiated steps in strengthening the law to curb the growing menace of rape offences beside expediting the justice delivery system. The Union Minister urged the Yadav Mahasabha to come forward and work for development of society and its culture.

Expressing concern over the State Government’s failure in providing house building assistance and restoring electricity in cyclone-affected Puri and Cuttack districts, Rai said he would discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.