Man held for sorcery violence in Odisha

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: A man was arrested by Kalyansinghpur police in connection with sorcery-related violence here on Sunday. With this, the number of those arrested for their involvement in the incident has gone up to seven.

Sources said in 2014, one Bhimarao Attaka of Bheja village was beaten up by some villagers who suspected him of practising sorcery as a result of which he died.

His body was later stuffed in a sack and thrown into Nagavali river. Even as the police arrested seven persons in the case, nine others are still at large.