Naveen Patnaik directs BJD MPs to submit reports of their Parliament performance

The BJD chief also asked his MPs to submit reports on the steps taken by them to resolve issues in their respective constituencies once in every two months, starting August.

Published: 15th July 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of Biju Janata Dal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday asked party’s members of Parliament (MPs) to make extensive visit to their respective constituencies from August and submit bi-monthly report on steps taken by them to resolve various problems of their constituents.

Writing to BJD MPs, the Chief Minister congratulated them for their success in the recent General Elections and implored them to fulfil aspirations of people by raising their issues in both the Houses of Parliament.

“People of the state have elected the BJD for the fifth time in a row as the party has been able to meet the aspirations of people and successfully fought to safeguard the interest of the state,” the letter said.

Naveen said it gives him immense pleasure that the BJD MPs have been raising vital issues of the state more forcefully and participating in debates of national importance in a more meaningful manner. 

Noting that he is highly impressed by the performance of the newly elected MPs, mostly the women members, the Chief Minister said the BJD’s move to nominate women in one-third seats was well received by people.

“The real strength of BJD is the love of people of the State because of which it emerged victorious both in Assembly and Lok Sabha,” he said.

The BJD supremo asked the MPs to submit reports of their performance in the Parliament and the efforts made to resolve the issues of people of their respective constituencies.  

The report will be submitted every two months by 10th.

“I will review the reports and make suggestions on various issues. Besides, I will put forth my views as to how we will work whole-heartedly for the interest of the state and its people,” Naveen said.

On June 4, Naveen had asked his Ministers to submit monthly reports on steps taken by their departments for implementing BJD’s election manifesto by the seventh of every month.

