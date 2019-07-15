Over-bridge yet to come up on busy crossings

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: There seems to be no end to the wait for an over-bridge at Kandarpur railway level crossing on Cuttack-Nuagaon NH-55 and Gorekhnath level crossing at Chapada on Jagatsinghpur-Jaipur that connects Paradip port.

In the absence of over-bridges, long delays and frequent traffic snarls have become a daily affair on these two routes. Long queues of vehicles, including ambulances, can be seen at these two level crossings as besides goods trains, five passenger and super fast trains ply on the route.

Locals said over 50 trains, including passenger and goods, originating from Paradip and Cuttack ply on the route and this results in traffic snarls for as long as 25 minutes on the level crossings. They came down on the State Government, railway authorities and public representatives for failing to address the issue.

Meanwhile, Jagatsinghpur Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said he has urged the Works department to prepare a plan for construction of the two over-bridges.