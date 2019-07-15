Home States Odisha

Rift in BJP over selection of party leader in Assembly

The Congress has nine members in the House of 147.

Published: 15th July 2019 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The simmering discontent over selection of leader of the BJP legislature party came to a boiling point with senior leader Jayanarayan Mishra blaming party’s State leadership for tilting the balance in favour of Pradipta Kumar Naik ignoring majority decision.
After maintaining silence on the issue for nearly three weeks, Mishra, a four-time MLA from Sambalpur, aired his displeasure for not being selected as the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Legislative Assembly saying the party has treated him unfairly. Known for his straightforwardness, Mishra said he failed to understand how a majority decision was overlooked.

Recalling the meeting of the legislature party, Mishra said most of the MLAs of the party had supported his name for the post of the BJPLP leader. “I don’t know what happened to their suggestions. The Central leadership can better explain why the majority decision was changed at the last minute,” he said.
Giving enough hint that a powerful section of the party was not in favour of him, Mishra said, “I never believe in lobbying. I have never lobbied for my ticket till date. I have worked for the party and have been sent to jail by our political opponents.”

The former minister, who had performed the duty of the BJPLP leader for several months after K V Singhdeo was elected as party president in 2013, said he will take up the issue with national BJP joint general secretary Soudan Singh, one of the observers for the State.
Asked if the changed political equation between BJD and BJP has any bearing on the party’s decision to select Naik over him, Mishra said after fighting a bitter battle with the BJD, he will not change his stand. The BJP will continue to oppose the BJP both inside and outside the Assembly.
Asserting that he will continue to work as a disciplined member of the BJP, Mishra said he had nothing against Naik. 

Asked if the BJD’s support to Ashwini Vaishnaw has anything to do with the selection of BJPLP leader, Mishra denied to comment. But the people of the State certainly want to know why the BJD having full majority to elect its third candidate to Rajya Sabha extended its support to the former bureaucrat.
Naik, on the other hand, said the unanimous decision at the legislature party meeting was to authorise the Central leadership to take the final call. “The Central leaders decided my name. How can I say why they chose me. It is for them to explain.” For the first time, the BJP acquired the status of main opposition in the Assembly after relegating the Congress to third position by winning 23 seats. The Congress has nine members in the House of 147.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp