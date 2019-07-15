Tension in MKCG over tree felling

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension prevailed at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here on Sunday following protests by citizens over felling of trees on both sides of the road on the campus.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has requested for permission to cut down around 188 trees on the campus to widen the main road in the medical college between NH-59 and city bus stand. The Odisha Forest Development Corporation, Berhampur division, in a letter had asked Berhampur DFO to initiate necessary measures in this regard after discussions with officials concerned.

The Forest department personnel on Sunday started felling the trees on the day. However, the move was opposed by Chairman, Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA) Subash Chandra Maharana and others who reached the campus and protested against the move.

Maharana said even as several trees across the city were uprooted due to cyclone Phailin and Titli, the ones on the roadside in the medical college survived.

He said most of trees on the campus were planted by BeDA. Later, District Planning Board Chairman Dr RC Choupatnaik and several BJD leaders reached the spot and said the decision to cut trees inside the campus is unjustified as the second gate of the medical college near the city bus stand has been locked for the last more than one decade.

Due to this, patients and their attendants have been using smaller gates to enter the campus.

The tree cutting exercise was stopped by the Forest department personnel following the protests. They assured the protestors that it will not be resumed in future.