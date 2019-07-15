Two policemen hurt in group clash in Odisha's Rayagada

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Four persons, including two police personnel, were injured in a group clash that took place in front of Rayagada police station on Saturday evening.

As per reports, supporters of Rayagada MLA Makaranda Muduli were staging a protest in front of the police station demanding arrest of the Congress candidate for Rayagada Assembly seat, Kadraka Appalaswamy, alleging his involvement in a clash that erupted between Congress workers and supporters of the MLA.

Supporters of Muduli had attacked R Harish Patnaik, who had registered a case against the MLA in the Orissa High Court alleging that his tribal caste certificate submitted during poll nomination was fake, on Friday.

Following the incident, Patnaik lodged a complaint at Rayagada police station. The incident turned violent after supporters of Kadraka attacked those who assaulted Patnaik. A group clash broke out between the supporters of Muduli and Kadraka.

Muduli’s supporters alleged that Kadraka was the mastermind behind the attack and demanded his arrest. When the police vehicle carrying Kadraka reached near the police station for interrogation, supporters of the MLA started pelting stones at the policemen.

Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the mob. The situation is under control and adequate police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the town, said SDPO Tapan Kumar Rath.

Rayagada SP Sarvana Vivek M on Sunday formed a peace committee to resolve the issue amicably.