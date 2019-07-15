Home States Odisha

Two policemen hurt in group clash in Odisha's Rayagada

The situation is under control and adequate police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the town, said SDPO Tapan Kumar Rath.

Published: 15th July 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Four persons, including two police personnel, were injured in a group clash that took place in front of Rayagada police station on Saturday evening.

As per reports, supporters of Rayagada MLA Makaranda Muduli were staging a protest in front of the police station demanding arrest of the Congress candidate for Rayagada Assembly seat, Kadraka Appalaswamy, alleging his involvement in a clash that erupted between Congress workers and supporters of the MLA. 

Supporters of Muduli had attacked R Harish Patnaik, who had registered a case against the MLA in the Orissa High Court alleging that his tribal caste certificate submitted during poll nomination was fake, on Friday.

Following the incident, Patnaik lodged a complaint at Rayagada police station. The incident turned violent after supporters of Kadraka attacked those who assaulted Patnaik. A group clash broke out between the supporters of Muduli and Kadraka.

Muduli’s supporters alleged that Kadraka was the mastermind behind the attack and demanded his arrest. When the police vehicle carrying Kadraka reached near the police station for interrogation, supporters of the MLA started pelting stones at the policemen. 

Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the mob. The situation is under control and adequate police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the town, said SDPO Tapan Kumar Rath.

Rayagada SP Sarvana Vivek M on Sunday formed a peace committee to resolve the issue amicably.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Rayagada Rayagada police station
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp