Home States Odisha

21 per cent rain deficit in Odisha so far

The shortfall is unlikely to be compensated soon as the India Meteorological Department officials ruled out heavy rainfall activity till July 17.

Published: 16th July 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

Monsoon

For representational purposes (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state has registered deficit rainfall of 21.8 per cent between June 1 and July 14.

During this period, 15 districts received normal rains whereas 12 recorded deficit of 19 to 39 per cent. The remaining three districts recorded severe deficit rainfall of 39 to 59 per cent.

The shortfall is unlikely to be compensated soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials ruled out heavy rainfall activity till July 17.

“Heavy rainfall activity is not expected in Odisha till July 17. However, light to moderate rains will continue in the State during the period,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas.

Rainfall activity will increase from Thursday and heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Koraput, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Gajapati and Ganjam districts. 

Office of the Special Relief Commissioner said the average rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday was 3.2 mm.  

Average rainfall in 15 districts - Kalahandi, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Khurda, Rayagada, Boudh, Puri, Balangir, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Cuttack and Kandhamal remained below 10 mm in the last 24 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha rains Odisha monsoons Odisha weather Odisha climate
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp