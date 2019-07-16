21 per cent rain deficit in Odisha so far

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state has registered deficit rainfall of 21.8 per cent between June 1 and July 14.

During this period, 15 districts received normal rains whereas 12 recorded deficit of 19 to 39 per cent. The remaining three districts recorded severe deficit rainfall of 39 to 59 per cent.

The shortfall is unlikely to be compensated soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials ruled out heavy rainfall activity till July 17.

“Heavy rainfall activity is not expected in Odisha till July 17. However, light to moderate rains will continue in the State during the period,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas.

Rainfall activity will increase from Thursday and heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Koraput, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Gajapati and Ganjam districts.

Office of the Special Relief Commissioner said the average rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday was 3.2 mm.

Average rainfall in 15 districts - Kalahandi, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Khurda, Rayagada, Boudh, Puri, Balangir, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Cuttack and Kandhamal remained below 10 mm in the last 24 hours.