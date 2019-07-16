Home States Odisha

369 people killed in elephant attacks in Odisha since 2015

BK Arukha said the tuskers are entering into human habitation areas due to dwindling forests, owing to different developmental activities.

Elephant

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: At least 369 people were killed and 207 others injured in elephant attacks in Odisha during the last four years, a state minister said on Tuesday.

The human casualties were reported between January 2015 and June 2019, Forest and Environment Minister BK Arukha said in the assembly.

Arukha said the tuskers are entering into human habitation areas due to dwindling forests, owing to different developmental activities.

The elephants also enter into Odisha from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Chhattishgarh and West Bengal, he said.

The minister, however, said the forest and environment department has erected stone walls and solar fences in identified places to prevent their entry into human habitation areas.

Arukha said the government has dug water bodies and undertaken plantation drives to provide fodder for the jumbos.

He also said that anti-depredation squads, wildlife protection squads and elephant trackers have been engaged to minimise such incidents.

The minister added that a dedicated vehicle called 'Gaja' has been pressed into service to reduce human casualties in the event of an elephant attack.

