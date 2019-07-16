Cattle-laden truck turns turtle, 25 cows killed in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: As many as 25 cows were killed and 35 sustained injuries after the truck in which they were being transported overturned on NH-60 near Alalpur within Jaleswar police limits here on Monday.

The mishap took place around 5 am in the morning.

The cattle-laden truck was enroute to West Bengal when the driver lost control and the vehicle turned turtle, said Jaleswar Town IIC Pradeep Kumar Majhi.

The IIC said both the driver and helper of the truck fled after the mishap. Locals rushed the injured cattle to the nearby veterinary hospital for treatment.

The carcasses of the dead cattle were buried. An investigation has been launched into the incident, Majhi added.