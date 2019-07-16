Centre says no to special category state status for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre once again clarified that there is no proposal under consideration for according to special category state status to Odisha.

Replying to a question of BJD MP Ramesh Majhi, Union Minister for State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that no such proposal is under the consideration of Central government.

“There is no proposal under consideration of the Union government for granting special category state status to Odisha and allowing sharing pattern for Centrally-sponsored schemes in the ratio of 90:10 at par with North-Eastern and Himalayan States,” said Thakur.

The Union Minister further said the 14th Finance Commission does not make a distinction between special and general category states.

Earlier, Union Minister Nityanand Rai had given similar reply to a question from senior BJD MP Prasanna Acharya in Rajya Sabha.