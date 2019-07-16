Home States Odisha

Civic problems overflow in colony of sanitation workers in Odisha 

Around 500 sanitation workers employed by local civic body and other private organisations engaged in cleanliness operations reside in Ward 7 locality that has been christened Sebak Pada.

Sewage water accumulates around the tubewell in Sebak Pada.

Sewage water accumulates around the tubewell in Sebak Pada. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Sanitation workers who work round the clock to keep the town clean, have been condemned to live in deplorable conditions. 

But, the area is one of the worst maintained localities in the town with dilapidated road, heaps of garbage piled up and overflowing drains. 

The outlet of the drain is clogged as a result of which, water overflows on the road. Also, as the drain is not connected to the main drain, sewage water of the colony is not drained out and accumulates on the road.

During monsoon, residents have to wade through stagnated sewage water to enter their homes.

The land between the drain in Sebak Pada colony and the main drain of the town has been encroached as a result of which, civic authorities are not been able to link them. 

A tubewell is the only drinking water source for the colony but it remains waterlogged throughout the year.

The residents are apprehensive of outbreak of water-borne diseases due to unhygienic conditions and have time and again apprised the Municipality authorities about the issue but in vain. 

More appallingly, despite being in the town, the locality has no electricity supply.

Municipality Executive Officer, Biswamber Mishra said steps are being taken to clean drain and link it to the town’s main drainage channel.

Besides, the PHD has been asked to shift the tubewell to a clean and safer place.

