Cuttack's AHRCC to have additional radiotherapy facility soon

CUTTACK: Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC), here will have an advanced integrated radiotherapy facility in addition to the present radiotherapy facility.

Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has already approved its plan. The new facility was proposed following increasing number of cancer patients visiting the centre for radiotherapy services.

While a patient, who needs 25 to 30 radiotherapy sessions on an average, has to spend at least Rs one lakh to avail the treatment at private hospitals, he gets free of cost at government-run AHRCC.

“The additional radiotherapy facility will be operational soon after installation of a High Energy LINAC, a Low Energy LINAC Radiotherapy system, a Brachy Therapy Unit, a Simulator with CBCT and Dosimetry equipment procured by Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL),” said AHRCC Director Lalatendu Sarangi.

At present, AHRCC has two LINAC and two Cobalt systems for radiotherapy which is a major treatment process to cure or control cancer.

While one of the two Cobalt machines is 23-year-old and has been shut down, the other is eight-year-old and is being run with much difficulty.

LINAC systems identify the damaged cells and apply radiation therapy to kill cancer cells without destroying the healthy ones while the existing two LINAC systems set up in 2016 are unable to cater to the needs of patients.

On any given day, a maximum of 350 to 400 cancer patients are able to avail radiation therapy while another 80 to 100 patients have to remain in the waiting list for the treatment.

Besides, the two LINAC systems often break down due to overload, according to sources.

Meanwhile, the Roads and Building Division has started processing tenders to carry out infrastructural work for the new facility while OSMCL will process tenders for the equipment.

The construction work is scheduled to start by first week of September and will be completed by the end of March, 2020.

The cost of the infrastructure which includes three bunkers is estimated to be Rs 6.27 crore and instrument around Rs 27 crore which will be jointly shared by the Central and state governments.