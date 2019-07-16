Home States Odisha

De-salination plant in Odisha's Paradip soon

The de-salination plant, which will be set up at a cost of around Rs 116 crore, will address the water scarcity especially during summer. 

Published: 16th July 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

desalination plant

For representational purposes (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Odisha’s first 10 million litre per day (MLD) de-salination plant to make sea water potable will soon come up in the port town of Paradip. 

The plant will be set up by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai to address the industrial and drinking water needs of the town.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed between NIOT and Paradip Port Trust (PPT) on Monday. 

Water scarcity has become acute in the thickly-populated PPT township and Paradip town. PPT caters to the water needs of not only 1,800 of its own employees but also 85,000 people residing in and around the town. 

There are three reservoirs in Paradip port which have the capacity to store three million gallon of water. But the demand for water in the township and the slums has gone up to five million gallons per day.

The water treatment plant of 6 million gallon per day capacity is no longer functional owing to inadequate supply of water from Mahanadi river through Taladanda canal. 

The de-salination plant, which will be set up at a cost of around Rs 116 crore, will address the water scarcity especially during summer. 

The MoU was signed between Chief Engineer, PPT K Ramachandra Rao on behalf of PPT and Project Director, NIOT MV Ramana Murthy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Paradip Odisha desalination plant Paradip desalination plant
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp