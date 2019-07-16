Drug trader’s house demolished in Odisha's Khurda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Khurda district administration on Monday demolished the house of a mining mafia for encroaching government land in Gurujanga area and constructing the building illegally.

Khurda Sub-Collector had earlier issued an eviction notice on July 5 and asked the occupants of the house to vacate the building within seven days.

Mining mafia and drugs trader, Subhranshu Parida alias Chhota, was staying in the illegally constructed house along with his family.

The authorities had issued the notice to Subhranshu’s brother Sudhanshu.

Subhranshu was wanted by STF of Crime Branch in connection with dacoity and illegal mining activities.

Nayagarh Police was on the lookout of Subhranshu in connection with a case registered against him under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

“Parida was wanted for his involvement in operating stone quarries illegally in Khurda district. He was also wanted by Nayagarh police and he Had surrendered before a court last week,” STF SP Rahul PR said.

To avoid any untoward incident, district officials and police were present on the spot when the eviction drive was carried out.