Home States Odisha

Expired drugs dumped on river bed in Cuttack

The expired medicines and expired foodstuff have been dumped by some city-based distributers two days back, said the dwellers of Bhuasuni Slum.

Published: 16th July 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Expired drugs dumped on Mahanadi river bed in Cuttack.

Expired drugs dumped on Mahanadi river bed in Cuttack. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After dumping of garbage and construction debris on Mahanadi river bed, expired drugs and expired food materials are being openly disposed of in the river near Bhuasuni Patha.

The dumping on the river bed in violation of National Green Tribunal (NGT) order continues unabated with the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) preferring to turn a blind eye to it.

Huge quantity of expired veterinary medicines and bags filled with expired noodles packets are found to have been dumped on the river bed adjacent to the stream.

The unsafe disposal of expired medicines and outdated foodstuff has also claimed the life of a cow.

“One of my milking cows died and two other have taken ill with symptoms of stomach bloating on Monday after consuming the waste dumped at the site,” said Sanjay Kumar Das of Bhuasuni Slum adding that the cows had consumed spurious drugs while grazing on the river bed on Sunday.

The expired medicines and expired foodstuff have been dumped by some city-based distributers two days back, said the dwellers of Bhuasuni Slum.

While unsafe disposal of expired medicines is resulting in release of toxic pollutants into the air and water, the dumping of outdated foodstuffs is causing environment pollution.The residents, however, have urged the administration to conduct a probe responsible and initiate action against those who are responsible for such illegal activity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cuttack Odisha Cuttack river bed Cuttack river bed polluted
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp