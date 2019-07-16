Expired drugs dumped on river bed in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After dumping of garbage and construction debris on Mahanadi river bed, expired drugs and expired food materials are being openly disposed of in the river near Bhuasuni Patha.

The dumping on the river bed in violation of National Green Tribunal (NGT) order continues unabated with the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) preferring to turn a blind eye to it.

Huge quantity of expired veterinary medicines and bags filled with expired noodles packets are found to have been dumped on the river bed adjacent to the stream.

The unsafe disposal of expired medicines and outdated foodstuff has also claimed the life of a cow.

“One of my milking cows died and two other have taken ill with symptoms of stomach bloating on Monday after consuming the waste dumped at the site,” said Sanjay Kumar Das of Bhuasuni Slum adding that the cows had consumed spurious drugs while grazing on the river bed on Sunday.

The expired medicines and expired foodstuff have been dumped by some city-based distributers two days back, said the dwellers of Bhuasuni Slum.

While unsafe disposal of expired medicines is resulting in release of toxic pollutants into the air and water, the dumping of outdated foodstuffs is causing environment pollution.The residents, however, have urged the administration to conduct a probe responsible and initiate action against those who are responsible for such illegal activity.