Facebook love lands Odisha youth in jail

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A 23-year-old youth was arrested for harassing and threatening a minor girl he had met on Facebook.

The accused Raj Kishore Behera of Sitaleswar village in Jajpur Town municipal limits and the minor who resides in Alarpur village in Binjharpur police limits had been chatting with each other on the social networking site for the last couple of months.

A few days back, Behera asked the girl whether he can meet her in person and she agreed.

The girl asked the youth to meet her on Sunday in her village. However, soon after they met, the minor raised an alarm.

Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot and the girl told them that Behera was harassing and threatening her.

The locals caught hold of the youth and informed the police about the incident. The youth was then taken into custody by Binjharpur police.

Basing on a complaint filed by the minor, police have registered a case against the youth under relevant sections of IPC and Information and Technology Act.

He was produced in a local court and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.