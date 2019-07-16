New process for selection of DGP in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Lokayukta Selection Committee recommending incumbent DGP Dr RP Sharma for non-judicial member of the constitutional body, selection for the post of the police chief is likely to go through, for the first time, the UPSC panel mode in the State as directed by the Supreme Court.

Last year, the SC had refrained state governments from appointing DGPs without consulting UPSC to avoid favouritism in appointment to the top post.

Should Dr Sharma choose the new position, he will have to seek voluntary retirement from the current post and the government will have to send a proposal with a list of at least three senior most police officers to UPSC and the latter will shortlist the candidates and prepare a three-member panel and send it back to the state.

The state would appoint one from the list.

“Since empanelment is to be done by the UPSC, it can dismiss the state’s proposal if it is not in accordance with the SC guidelines and ask for a fresh one. Moreover, if the empanelled officers express their inability to hold the post, the state government will have to send fresh names on the basis of seniority,” said an officer.

After Dr Sharma, the state has four officers of 1986 batch which include Abhay, Pradeep Kapur, Bijay Kumar Sharma and M Nageswar Rao.

Except Sharma, the rest are on Central deputation.

Abhay serves as DG of Narcotics Control Bureau, Kapur is posted as Centre Director of National Technical Research Organisation while Sharma is DG of Fire Services at Bhubaneswar.

Rao was recently shifted out of CBI as DG of Fire Services, Civil Services and Home Guards at New Delhi.

The apex court had ruled that those with two years of service or a minimum of six months must be considered.

While preparing the empanelment, the UPSC will take into consideration seniority as well as Central deputation of officers.

The government’s move also hints at overhauling of the police system in the state.

With the change at the top, the key positions in the state Police Headquarters are likely to witness a reshuffle too.

The posts include ADG (Intelligence), ADG (Crime Branch), ADG (Vigilance), ADG (Law and Order), ADG (Operations) as well as Commissioner of Police.