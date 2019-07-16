No government quarter for Odisha BJP chief Mohan Majhi, seeks state Speaker's intervention 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After waiting for one and a half months for an official accommodation, BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi has sought the intervention of Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly SN Patro in this regard.

A three-time MLA from Keonjhar, Majhi has been shuttling around there after his request for temporary accommodation in the state guest house was turned down.

“I wrote an application to General Administration department in the first week of June requesting for allotment of a government quarter. I also applied for quarters in the MLA Colony to the Assembly Secretariat. I am yet to get any response either from the government or from the office of the Assembly secretariat,” Majhi said.

Pending allotment of government quarters, Majhi approached the Home department for accommodation in the state guest house.

“I met an officer in the rank of Additional Secretary who is in charge of the guest house and told him my predicament. Instead of addressing my problem, the officer misbehaved with me,” Majhi alleged.

The BJP legislator, who is entitled for government quarters, said when his repeated requests for a room in the guest house meant for MLAs was not considered, he was forced to raise the matter in the floor of the Assembly.

Rasing the issue in the Assembly, Majhi said the situation has come to such a pass that he will be forced to live on footpath.

Majhi claimed that his personal belongings and official files were robbed of and his personal assistance assaulted by anti-socials.

Hearing the plight of Majhi, the Speaker immediately directed the Assembly Secretariat to allot the VIP suite reserved for him to the BJP MLA.

MLAs without official accommodation are entitled for hotel accommodation till they are allotted quarters.

As per the procedure, ex-ministers and senior members who have been elected three times or more are entitled for government quarters allotted by the GA department.