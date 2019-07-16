Home States Odisha

No government quarter for Odisha BJP chief Mohan Majhi, seeks state Speaker's intervention 

Hearing the plight of Majhi, the Speaker immediately directed the Assembly Secretariat to allot the VIP suite reserved for him to the BJP MLA.

Published: 16th July 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha BJP chief Mohan Majhi

Odisha BJP chief Mohan Majhi ( Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After waiting for one and a half months for an official accommodation, BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi has sought the intervention of Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly SN Patro in this regard.

A three-time MLA from Keonjhar, Majhi has been shuttling around there after his request for temporary accommodation in the state guest house was turned down. 

“I wrote an application to General Administration department in the first week of June requesting for allotment of a government quarter. I also applied for quarters in the MLA Colony to the Assembly Secretariat. I am yet to get any response either from the government or from the office of the Assembly secretariat,” Majhi said.

Pending allotment of government quarters, Majhi approached the Home department for accommodation in the state guest house.

“I met an officer in the rank of Additional Secretary who is in charge of the guest house and told him my predicament. Instead of addressing my problem, the officer misbehaved with me,” Majhi alleged.

The BJP legislator, who is entitled for government quarters, said when his repeated requests for a room in the guest house meant for MLAs was not considered, he was forced to raise the matter in the floor of the Assembly.

Rasing the issue in the Assembly, Majhi said the situation has come to such a pass that he will be forced to live on footpath.

Majhi claimed that his personal belongings and official files were robbed of and his personal assistance assaulted by anti-socials.

Hearing the plight of Majhi, the Speaker immediately directed the Assembly Secretariat to allot the VIP suite reserved for him to the BJP MLA.

MLAs without official accommodation are entitled for hotel accommodation till they are allotted quarters.

As per the procedure, ex-ministers and senior members who have been elected three times or more are entitled for government quarters allotted by the GA department. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha BJP Odisha BJP Mohan Majhi Odisha government quarters Odisha state guest house
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp