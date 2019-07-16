Home States Odisha

Odisha High Court restriction on CUO faculty appointment

Odisha High Court

Odisha High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Odisha High Court has imposed restrictions on selection of candidates for guest faculty positions on contractual basis by Central University of Orissa (CUO) at Sunabeda in Koraput district.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice BR Sarangi imposed the restrictions in an interim order on a petition challenging the advertisement issued by CUO on July 1 for walk-in interviews for 25 posts in 10 departments.

The walk-ins were scheduled from July 10 to July 13. “It is directed that the selection process may continue but no final decision shall be taken without leave of this court”, Justice Sarangi said in the interim order on July 10.

The Court further directed for issue of notice to the Registrar of CUO by registered post with AD ‘fixing a short returnable date’.

The petition had challenged the advertisement on the ground that intended to engage fresh candidates in guest faculty positions on contractual basis by replacing those who were already engaged on contractual basis.

“One set of ad hoc or temporary employee should not be replaced by another ad hoc or temporary employee by issuing another advertisement which is contrary to the Constitution mandate”, the petition contended.

One Dr Pritish Behera, who had been serving on contractual basis since the inception of the University, filed the petition.

“As an interim measure, status with regard to the post held by the petitioner shall be maintained till the next date of listing”, Justice Sarangi specified in his order.

HC lawyers return to courts

The Odisha High Court Bar Association members on Monday returned to the courts of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri, Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Mishra which they had been boycotting since June 17.

Lawyers returned to the three courts after it was decided by the association in its Friday meeting to suspend its boycott of the courts.

The Association was demanding withdrawal of recommendation of the name of a lawyer for appointment as judge of the court as he is not a regular practitioner of the High Court.

But, on Friday the Association decided to keep in abeyance their boycott till the Supreme Court collegium takes a decision on the names recommended by the High Court collegium.

