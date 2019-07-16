Odisha man kills mother after she refused to give money to purchase liquor

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: Angered on being refused money for consuming alcohol, a 32-year-old man hacked his mother to death at Gopinathpada village under Kakhadi panchayat here on Sunday night.

According to reports, Prakash Pradhan and his mother Savitri Behera (55) had gone to attend a marriage reception in the evening. While returning back, a heated exchange took place between them.

An eyewitness said Prakash demanded money from his mother to consume liquor.

However, as Savitri refused, Prakash, in a fit of rage, struck her neck with an axe. After committing the crime, he fled from the spot.

Locals rushed Savitri to Athagarh sub-divisional hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

On being informed, Choudwar IIC Padman Pradhan reached the spot, and seized the blood-stained axe used in the crime.On Monday, Savitri’s body was handed over to her family after postmortem. The IIC said efforts are on to nab Prakash who is on the run.