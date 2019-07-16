Home States Odisha

Odisha to have cybersecurity team to prevent attack on government websites

The CERT-O is being formed keeping in view the increasing cases of cyber crimes including hacking of government websites in the state, officials said.  

Published: 16th July 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha will soon have a cybersecurity team ‘Computer Emergency Response Team-Odisha (CERT-O)’ to prevent cyber attacks on government websites and web applications.

The Electronics and Information Technology department will form the team as part of the state crisis management plan to deal with matters related to cyber security and cyber terrorism effectively.

The CERT-O is being formed keeping in view the increasing cases of cyber crimes including hacking of government websites in the state, officials said.  

As many as 867 cyber crime cases were registered in the state last year against 824 in 2017 and 317 in 2016. 

CERT-O will frame the state’s crisis management plan as and when required and implement the same in consultation with CERT-India.

It will also conduct cybersecurity audits and assessments of government’s IT infrastructure in the State. 

The state government has allocated Rs 5 crore for implementation of the project.

Officials said the fund will be utilised for establishment of a state-of-the-art Security Operation Centre (SOC), capacity building of officials of government departments dealing with IT services at various level and other cybersecurity-related activities under CERT-O. 

“The team will work in close coordination with CERT-India and State level security monitoring committee and take proactive measures to raise awareness among stakeholders concerned regarding IT security,” said Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) CEO RN Palai who will head the CERT-O. 

Joint Secretary, Electronics and IT Aditya Mohapatra said the CERT-O team will conduct pentest, an authorised simulated cyber attack on a computer system performed frequently to evaluate the security of the system, and sound alert to the department or agency concerned. 

The guidelines for CERT-O have already been framed and the project will be ready by this year, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha cyber security team Computer Emergency Response Team Odisha CERTO
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp