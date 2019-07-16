Odisha to have cybersecurity team to prevent attack on government websites

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha will soon have a cybersecurity team ‘Computer Emergency Response Team-Odisha (CERT-O)’ to prevent cyber attacks on government websites and web applications.

The Electronics and Information Technology department will form the team as part of the state crisis management plan to deal with matters related to cyber security and cyber terrorism effectively.

The CERT-O is being formed keeping in view the increasing cases of cyber crimes including hacking of government websites in the state, officials said.

As many as 867 cyber crime cases were registered in the state last year against 824 in 2017 and 317 in 2016.

CERT-O will frame the state’s crisis management plan as and when required and implement the same in consultation with CERT-India.

It will also conduct cybersecurity audits and assessments of government’s IT infrastructure in the State.

The state government has allocated Rs 5 crore for implementation of the project.

Officials said the fund will be utilised for establishment of a state-of-the-art Security Operation Centre (SOC), capacity building of officials of government departments dealing with IT services at various level and other cybersecurity-related activities under CERT-O.

“The team will work in close coordination with CERT-India and State level security monitoring committee and take proactive measures to raise awareness among stakeholders concerned regarding IT security,” said Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) CEO RN Palai who will head the CERT-O.

Joint Secretary, Electronics and IT Aditya Mohapatra said the CERT-O team will conduct pentest, an authorised simulated cyber attack on a computer system performed frequently to evaluate the security of the system, and sound alert to the department or agency concerned.

The guidelines for CERT-O have already been framed and the project will be ready by this year, he added.