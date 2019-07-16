Odisha's Rayagada administration ropes in transgenders for awareness drive on safe motherhood

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: In a bid to end social stigma and promote an inclusive society, the district administration has engaged transgenders in creating awareness on health care among the pregnant and lactating women under ‘Nua Maa’ project.

As many as 60 transgenders have been roped in for the purpose.

SAKHA, a social organisation, will implement the project with the funding support of Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives (APPI) and technical help of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).

They will sensitise the pregnant and lactating women on safe sanitation practices, nutrition and child care on each Tuesday and Friday, known as Mamata Dibas, at anganwadi centres.

This apart, the transgenders will implement the broad guidelines under the Community Media Prototype on IYCN (Infant and Young Child Nutrition) and WASH (Water, Sanitation and Health) towards behavioural change of pregnant and lactating women.

President of SAKHA Meera Parida said trained transgenders will create awareness through street plays and other mediums in remote areas where superstitions and blind beliefs rule the roost.

The project, which was launched in couple of villages in Gunupur area, has received a positive response from the women.

It is good news for the marginalised group to make them financial independent and self-reliant, Parida added.

District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Wahida Begum said these transgenders will work in coordination with health and anganwadi workers.

They will also monitor health condition of pregnant women in rural areas and motivate them to attend Mamata Dibas.