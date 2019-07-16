Home States Odisha

Odisha's tigress Sundari may get new enclosure

The second enclosure, which will be around 25 acres in size, will be set up either in STR or in Mahanadi Wildlife Division where there have been tiger occurrence in past sources.

Sundari tiger

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tigress Sundari, who has been kept in captivity at Raigoda enclosure in Satkosia Tiger Reserve (STR) for over eight months, may be relocated to a bigger enclosure in near future as the Wildlife Wing of the state government plans to re-wild it.

Chief Wildlife Warden Ajay Mohapatra chaired a meeting here on Monday which was attended by Member Secretary of National Tiger Conservation Authoirty (NTCA) Anup Kumar Nayak and senior officials of Madhya Pradesh Forest Department and other senior forest and wildlife officials of the state.

Sources said NTCA has suggested the Wildlife Wing take necessary measures for re-wilding the tigress which has been kept in the enclosure at Raigoda since last year.  

Second enclosure for Odisha's Sundari tiger

Since the tigress was brought from the wild, lodging it in a closed environment does not augur well for the feline and the tiger repopulation project of which she was a part.

Keeping in view welfare of the animal and local protest over release of Sundari into the wild last year, wildlife officials are cautious in their approach.

It has been decided that it would be relocated to an enclosure bigger than the existing one in Raigoda.

Sources said the enclosure, which will be around 25 acres in size, could be set up either in STR or in Mahanadi Wildlife Division where there has been tiger occurrence in past.

Sources also revealed that sufficient funds have been placed at the disposal of the State Forest Department for relocation of the big cat to a bigger enclosure. NTCA has approved sanction of `15 crore basing on Annual Plan of Operation submitted by the Wildlife Wing, sources added.

Sundari was translocated from Madhya Pradesh under India’s first tiger-relocation programme and was released to Satkosia in August 17 last year.

However, it was tranquillised and brought back to the holding area in Raigoda after it attacked local villagers who had ventured into the forest areas where it was residing. Following protests and law and order situation, it was captured and sent back to the enclosure on November 6.

The second enclosure, which will be around 25 acres in size, will be set up either in STR or in Mahanadi Wildlife Division where there have been tiger occurrence in past sources.

