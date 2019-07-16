Odisha's tribal villages without electricity for two months

By Express News Service

ANGUL: While Angul district boasts of supplying power to 17 States, many of its own villages are still forced to go without electricity.Two tribal villages of Citikoili and Kandhakili are reeling in darkness without electricity for the last two months, bringing untold miseries for the inhabitants.

Residents of the villages, situated only 40 km from the district headquarters, are spending sleepless nights in absence of power supply.

The villages are situated in dense forest areas where there is a constant fear of wild animals. After decades, light had come to the villages only six months back.

After staging several agitations, power was supplied to the two hamlets by NTPC under its rural electrification plan.

However, the villages again plunged into darkness due to power failure two months back.

“Neither CESU nor NTPC have taken any steps to rectify the fault that led to disconnection of power to the villages,” said a villager.

While villagers are suffering in the intense hot conditions prevailing in the region, children are not able to study properly in the night and patients are facing a harrowing time in absence of electricity.

The villagers warned to gherao the CESU office and the Collectorate if power was not supplied to the villages soon.

CESU officials said rectification work on the technical glitch will be taken up soon.