Robber dies as bomb explodes in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A gang of robbers was dealt with an instant dose of Karma after looting a cattle trader as one of them was killed when a bomb they were carrying exploded at Belaguntha within Bhanjanagar police limits here on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Charana Raut. According to police, a group of seven miscreants on three motorcycles reached the weekly haat at Belaguntha and looted cash of Rs 1.10 lakh from a cattle trader at gunpoint.

After committing the crime, the criminals fled from the spot.

The cattle trader immediately reported the matter to Gangapur police which started a search for the miscreants.

Meanwhile, the robbers’ gang stopped near an isolated place, around two km from the haat, to divide the loot money.

While they were engaged in the act, police reached the spot.

On seeing the police team, the gang started firing. Police too retaliated but the miscreants managed to escape on their motorcycles.

However, one of the bikes with two riders slipped at some distance. As the motorcycle hit the ground, a country bomb, which was being carried by the two miscreants exploded.

On hearing the explosion, the police team reached the place and found Charana lying on the road critically injured while the other miscreant ran into the nearby forest.

Charana was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Police seized Rs 21,000 cash from Charana’s pocket and the motorcycle.

Efforts are on to nab the other six miscreants, said a police official.

Panchayat EO looted

Three unidentified miscreants looted a panchayat executive officer (EO) in broad daylight near Arakhapur within Purusottampur police limits here on Monday.

The EO, Kasinath Tiadi, along with another staffer was going to Arakhapur on his motorcycle to distribute pensions to beneficiaries when three miscreants on bike intercepted them.

The trio snatched the bag containing Rs 12,000 cash and other documents from Tiadi at gunpoint.

When the two resisted, the miscreants thrashed them before fleeing. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and started investigation.