BJD, Congress disrupting Odisha Assembly, says BJP MLA Bishnu Sethi

Sethi cautioned that his party members will do the same thing if the Congress members continue to obstruct them from raising important issues.

Published: 17th July 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

An image of Odisha Assembly used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Accusing the Congress of deliberately preventing BJP from raising issues of importance in the Assembly, senior BJP MLA Bishnu Sethi smelt some ‘understanding’ between the ruling BJD and Congress.

Unable to raise an issue of farmers during zero hour, the Deputy Leader of the BJP legislature party in the Assembly, told media persons outside the Assembly that the way Congress is preventing his party to raise issues by creating ruckus and frequently rushing into the well of the House shows some nexus between the BJD and Congress.

Alleging that a large number of farmers of the state are not getting the benefit of PM-Kisan as the State Government is not providing the list of beneficiaries to the Centre, Sethi wanted to draw the attention of the House on the issue. 

However, his voice was drowned as Congress members created a pandemonium demanding permanent bench of the Orissa High Court in western Odisha.

Sethi cautioned that his party members will do the same thing if the Congress members continue to obstruct them from raising important issues.

The adjournment notice given by the BJP on the safety and security of girl inmates of residential schools run by ST and SC Development department could not be taken up due to repeated adjournments of the House by the Speaker.

On the other hand, leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra said people of the State very well know who are in an alliance.

After the BJD donated one Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP candidate, everyone knows who is protecting whom. The BJP is only creating a drama, he remarked.

BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallick said there might be some understanding between the BJP and Congress. The BJD does not have any nexus with anyone.

