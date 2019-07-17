Home States Odisha

Cuttack's Additional District Magistrate directed to 'distribute hi-tech money among duped investors’

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch had arrested Managing Director of Hi-Tech Group Tirupati Panigrahi in December 2012 on charges of cheating land buyers by floating plotting schemes.

Published: 17th July 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Indian currency, rupees, INR, money

For representational purposes ( File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Presiding Officer of the Designated Court, OPID Act, Cuttack on Monday directed the Additional District Magistrate, Cuttack, who is the competent authority, to distribute Rs 63.55 crore among the land buyers duped by Hi-Tech group.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch had arrested Managing Director of Hi-Tech Group Tirupati Panigrahi in December 2012 on charges of cheating land buyers by floating plotting schemes.

Panigrahi had deposited the amount in Supreme Court for getting bail in February 2014.

The Supreme Court had transferred the amount to the Designated Court, Cuttack in July 2017 after EOW sought permission to disburse the money among the victims of the duped land buyers.

Subsequently, Finance Department attached the amount and the competent authority filed an application before the designated court to release the amount for distribution. The designated court allowed the competent authority’s application on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cuttack Odisha Odisha duped investors EOW
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp