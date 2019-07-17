IOCL land losers stage agitation, demand jobs in Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The agitation by members of Jamihara Krushak Ekta Manch (JKEM) in front of the Paradip Refinery administrative office reached its 22nd day on Tuesday.

The members of the manch, who had given up their land for the refinery of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) here, are demanding jobs.

They have threatened to intensify their stir and paralyse work at the refinery if their demands are not met.

The land losers alleged that both IOCL and the district administration had assured them on several occasions that they will be provided jobs in the refinery.

However, nothing has been done in this regard.

In a separate incident, nearly 2,000 contactual workers staged a demonstration and sat on dharna in front of IOCL’s Paradip Refinery demanding hike in their salary and protesting the activities of contract agencies of IOCL.

The contractual workers under the banner of Paradeep Erasama Industrial Workers Union alleged they are not being paid their salaries by the contract agencies as per the new settlement.

Whenever, they raised the issue, the contract agencies threatened to retrench them.