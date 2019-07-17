Odisha Agriculture department yet to act on spurious seed complaints

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Agriculture department is yet to address farmers’ complaints of fake and sub-standard seeds being sold by some private vendors in the district.

The farmers, who brought such seeds from private vendors due to delay in supply by the Agriculture department, have complained that the hybrid varieties are yet to germinate.

The issue of supply of sub-standard and fake seeds had also surfaced during the Rabi season when several farmers failed to get a decent yield.

Acting on the complaints of farmers, the Agriculture department had raided several shops selling sub-standard seeds.

On June 28, two such shops were raided. The teams had collected some samples for testing from these outlets and accordingly notices were issued to the dealers.

A few days later, a store at Maneswar was raided and its owner served notice.

The dealers were also warned that their licences will be cancelled if they do not reply to the notices within seven days. Except one, the other vendors are yet to reply to the notices and the department has not taken any action against them.

For the kharif season, the Agriculture department had estimated the requirement of paddy seeds at around 15,000 quintal, which is supposed to be distributed to the farmers through 47 cooperatives and 120 registered vendors.

However, due to delay in supply of seeds by the department, several farmers brought them from private companies.

The farmers were swayed by the private firms’ claims that their seeds are resistant to pest attacks and give higher yields.

These seeds do not come cheap. While the price of seeds supplied by the Agriculture department varies between Rs 10 and 20 per kg, the ones sold by the private firms are as high as Rs 300 per kg.

Meanwhile, delay in action have irked the farmers who allege that the Agriculture department is favouring the errant vendors.

Meanwhile, District Agriculture Officer R Naik said he is not aware of the current status of farmers’ complaints and a decision on the issue will be taken within a week.

Another official of Agriculture department said the laboratory report of samples of seeds, which were collected from the private vendors, is awaited. He said the stock, sales and other transactions of the vendors are being checked and since some more documents are required, the process is getting delayed.

