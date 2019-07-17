Home States Odisha

Odisha Agriculture department yet to act on spurious seed complaints

The issue of supply of sub-standard and fake seeds had also surfaced during the Rabi season when several farmers failed to get a decent yield. 

Published: 17th July 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

seeds

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Agriculture department is yet to address farmers’ complaints of fake and sub-standard seeds being sold by some private vendors in the district. 

The farmers, who brought such seeds from private vendors due to delay in supply by the Agriculture department, have complained that the hybrid varieties are yet to germinate.

The issue of supply of sub-standard and fake seeds had also surfaced during the Rabi season when several farmers failed to get a decent yield. 

Acting on the complaints of farmers, the Agriculture department had raided several shops selling sub-standard seeds.

ALSO READ: Crackdown on spurious seeds- 16 shops sealed in Odisha

On June 28, two such shops were raided. The teams had collected some samples for testing from these outlets and accordingly notices were issued to the dealers. 

A few days later, a store at Maneswar was raided and its owner served notice.

The dealers were also warned that their licences will be cancelled if they do not reply to the notices within seven days. Except one, the other vendors are yet to reply to the notices and the department has not taken any action against them. 

For the kharif season, the Agriculture department had estimated the requirement of paddy seeds at around 15,000 quintal, which is supposed to be distributed to the farmers through 47 cooperatives and 120 registered vendors.

However, due to delay in supply of seeds by the department, several farmers brought them from private companies. 

The farmers were swayed by the private firms’ claims that their seeds are resistant to pest attacks and give higher yields.

These seeds do not come cheap. While the price of seeds supplied by the Agriculture department varies between Rs 10 and 20 per kg, the ones sold by the private firms are as high as Rs 300 per kg.

Meanwhile, delay in action have irked the farmers who allege that the Agriculture department is favouring the errant vendors. 

Meanwhile, District Agriculture Officer R Naik said he is not aware of the current status of farmers’ complaints and a decision on the issue will be taken within a week.

Another official of Agriculture department said the laboratory report of samples of seeds, which were collected from the private vendors, is awaited. He said the stock, sales and other transactions of the vendors are being checked and since some more documents are required, the process is getting delayed. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha agriculture department Odisha spurious seeds
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp