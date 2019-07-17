Home States Odisha

Parents lock school over transfer of headmistress in Odisha

The irate parents alleged that headmaster Karunakar Barik was transferred without the knowledge of the school management committee.

Students participate in the protest by sitting under a tree in front of the school.

Students participate in the protest by sitting under a tree in front of the school. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Locals including parents and guardians of students on Tuesday locked the Government Primary School at Daddud village under Shymakhunta block in Mayurbhanj district demanding immediate cancellation of the transfer order of the headmaster. 

“Block Education Officer (BEO) A Mohapatra transferred the school headmaster without informing the management committee. The school has two lady teachers and the headmaster to look after 90 students. The sudden transfer of the headmaster is hampering education of the students in the new academic session,” said Priyabrata Mohanta, a guardian.

Students and the two lady teachers also took part in the protest by sitting under a tree in front of the school gate.

“We came to know about the headmaster’s transfer on Tuesday following which we decided to stage protest,” said a student.

Debendra Mohanta, another guardian, said the BEO should immediately revoke the transfer order as classes in the school are getting affected.

Besides, the headmaster was an efficient teacher and popular among students, he added.

On being informed, BEO Mohapatra reached the school to take stock of the situation.

He held discussion with the agitating parents and students and sought a week’s time to look into the matter.

After being requested by the BEO, the agitating parents later withdrew their protest.

