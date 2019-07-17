Home States Odisha

Probe over harrassment charges against ex-Jajpur college principal begins

The victim had alleged that the principal was not approving her papers relating to promotion and increment although she had rendered many years of service in the college.

Published: 17th July 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Torture

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A two-member team of the Regional Directorate of Education, Bhubaneswar has began probe into the harassment charges levelled against the former principal of Vyasa Nagar Autonomous College, Jajpur Road by a lecturer. 

The officials on Monday visited the college and recorded statements of the victim, teachers, non-teaching staff and newly appointed principal Dr Abu Taher.

In April, lecturer Punpun Das had filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) alleging that she was harassed and mentally tortured by principal Hemant Kumar Rout. 

The victim had alleged that the principal was not approving her papers relating to promotion and increment although she had rendered many years of service in the college and deserved those benefits.

Instead, Rout used to harass and torture her mentally, she claimed. Later, NHRC asked the Chief Secretary to initiate a probe.

Meanwhile, Rout retired from service in May this year. Although he was asked to remain present in the college during the probe, he was absent. The officials recorded his statement over telephone.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Regional Directorate of Education Bhubaneswar Vyasa Nagar Autonomous College
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp