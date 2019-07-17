Probe over harrassment charges against ex-Jajpur college principal begins

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A two-member team of the Regional Directorate of Education, Bhubaneswar has began probe into the harassment charges levelled against the former principal of Vyasa Nagar Autonomous College, Jajpur Road by a lecturer.

The officials on Monday visited the college and recorded statements of the victim, teachers, non-teaching staff and newly appointed principal Dr Abu Taher.

In April, lecturer Punpun Das had filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) alleging that she was harassed and mentally tortured by principal Hemant Kumar Rout.

The victim had alleged that the principal was not approving her papers relating to promotion and increment although she had rendered many years of service in the college and deserved those benefits.

Instead, Rout used to harass and torture her mentally, she claimed. Later, NHRC asked the Chief Secretary to initiate a probe.

Meanwhile, Rout retired from service in May this year. Although he was asked to remain present in the college during the probe, he was absent. The officials recorded his statement over telephone.

