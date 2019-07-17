Puri triple murder unfortunate incident, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Asserting that the state is largely peaceful as the law and order situation is well under control, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in the Assembly on Tuesday that the triple murder at Patnaikia of Sadanandpur village in Puri district is fallout of a land dispute between two families.

The Chief Minister said “It is an unfortunate incident. Police has taken prompt action for investigation of the case. Six main accused persons have been apprehended so far and vigorous efforts are being made to arrest the other absconding accused persons.”

Naveen said adequate force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order and provide protection to families of the victims.

“Initial investigation has revealed that the victims and accused persons live in the same locality and are distantly related to each other. Prima facie, the incident appears to have taken place due to a long-standing land dispute between two families,” he said.

Naveen further said police have been taking prompt action in all reported heinous offences, including the arrest of accused persons.

Special drives are being conducted regularly against criminals indulging in organised crimes. Noting that the law and order situation in the state has largely remained peaceful, Naveen said there has been a significant improvement in the Left Wing Extremism scenario.

To buttress his point the CM said, the recent simultaneous elections were conducted peacefully due to proper security arrangements.

“My government is fully committed to protect the life and property of all the citizens and ensure the maintenance of law and order in the state,” he added.

On Monday, in a ruling Speaker SN Patro directed the Chief Minister to give a statement on the sensational murder case following demands from opposition members who disrupted the House proceedings on the day.