Home States Odisha

Security ring for Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's visit to Kendrapara amid bandh call

BJD leader and former chairman of Kendrapara municipality Dhiren  Sahoo described the bandh call as BJP-sponsored.

Published: 17th July 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | PTI)

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Security has been tightened in the district ahead of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Kendrapara on Wednesday to campaign for BJD candidate Sabitri Agrawalla in Patkura Assembly segment. 

Naveen’s visit coincides with the 12-hour bandh called by Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and some traders’ associations to protest the attack on a senior BJP leader by miscreants on Sunday night.
The Chief Minister will arrive in Patkura to attend a roadshow and campaign for party candidate in Patkura which will go to polls on July 20.

“We have deployed security forces at vulnerable places the district, especially in Patkura ahead of the CM’s visit. The administration has appealed to the people to maintain peace. Police are keeping a close vigil in sensitive areas of Kendrapara town and nearby areas in view of the bandh call,” said SDPO Rajiv Lochan Panda.

Unidentified miscreants shot at BJP leader and vice-president of the district unit of VHP Vivekananda Moharana in front of Gunlanagar High School on Sunday night.

“Police are yet to nab the miscreants involved in the attack on Moharana. We have given the bandh call in the district to protest the failure of police to maintain law and order in the district,” said Kendrapara VHP president Banambar Sahoo.

However, BJD leader and former chairman of Kendrapara municipality Dhiren  Sahoo described the bandh call as BJP-sponsored.

“It is a deliberate attempt by the BJP and its affiliates to prevent people from coming to the rally of the Chief Minister,” alleged Sahoo.  

He also accused the BJP leaders of instigating and supporting VHP and Bajrang Dal activists for the bandh.

District BJP president Duryodhan Sahoo said, “Our party is with the people of Kendrapara for which we are supporting the bandh. Law and order situation in the district has crumbled as police are yet to nab the culprits who fired at Moharana,” he said.

Patkura election is crucial for both the BJP and BJD as the saffron outfit’s candidate and Naveen’s bete noire Bijay Mohapatra is contesting from the seat.

Several Ministers and MLAs of the ruling BJD are camping in Patkura to ensure the defeat of Mohapatra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Naveen Patnaik Kendrapara Patkura assembly elections Patkura elections
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp