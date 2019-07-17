Security ring for Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's visit to Kendrapara amid bandh call

Ashis Senapati By

Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Security has been tightened in the district ahead of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Kendrapara on Wednesday to campaign for BJD candidate Sabitri Agrawalla in Patkura Assembly segment.

Naveen’s visit coincides with the 12-hour bandh called by Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and some traders’ associations to protest the attack on a senior BJP leader by miscreants on Sunday night.

The Chief Minister will arrive in Patkura to attend a roadshow and campaign for party candidate in Patkura which will go to polls on July 20.

“We have deployed security forces at vulnerable places the district, especially in Patkura ahead of the CM’s visit. The administration has appealed to the people to maintain peace. Police are keeping a close vigil in sensitive areas of Kendrapara town and nearby areas in view of the bandh call,” said SDPO Rajiv Lochan Panda.

Unidentified miscreants shot at BJP leader and vice-president of the district unit of VHP Vivekananda Moharana in front of Gunlanagar High School on Sunday night.

“Police are yet to nab the miscreants involved in the attack on Moharana. We have given the bandh call in the district to protest the failure of police to maintain law and order in the district,” said Kendrapara VHP president Banambar Sahoo.

However, BJD leader and former chairman of Kendrapara municipality Dhiren Sahoo described the bandh call as BJP-sponsored.

“It is a deliberate attempt by the BJP and its affiliates to prevent people from coming to the rally of the Chief Minister,” alleged Sahoo.

He also accused the BJP leaders of instigating and supporting VHP and Bajrang Dal activists for the bandh.

District BJP president Duryodhan Sahoo said, “Our party is with the people of Kendrapara for which we are supporting the bandh. Law and order situation in the district has crumbled as police are yet to nab the culprits who fired at Moharana,” he said.

Patkura election is crucial for both the BJP and BJD as the saffron outfit’s candidate and Naveen’s bete noire Bijay Mohapatra is contesting from the seat.

Several Ministers and MLAs of the ruling BJD are camping in Patkura to ensure the defeat of Mohapatra.