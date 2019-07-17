Home States Odisha

Snake takes over Odisha school's lone classroom

The villagers said they have been demanding a new building for the school as the existing one has only one classroom for as many as 120 students. The snake issue aggravated their anger. 

Students of Dangarpara School sitting in the open after a snake was found in the classroom on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Students and teachers of Dangarpara School in Kuskela gram panchayat of Titilagarh block on Tuesday had to vacate the lone classroom after a snake was found in it. 

Irked locals led by Kuskela sarpanch Hari Narayan Mishra and school education committee members rushed to the spot and locked the classroom.

They demanded a new building for the school and said till it is done, the students will attend their classes in the open.

Later, Titilagarh BDO Motilal Sulia rushed to the spot and held discussions with the villagers.

He assured to send a proposal to the authorities concerned for constructing a new building for the school. Sulia said since construction of the new building will take time, the existing building will be repaired within seven days. 

Mishra said the panchayat has passed a resolution to submit a proposal to the higher authorities for constructing a new building for the school. 

Meanwhile, District Education Officer Kartika Swain said that a safety plan has been prepared for all schools in the district and the teachers and students have been trained on the same.

He said steps will be taken to find a permanent solution to the issue.

