Tobacco consumption on school premises to invite penalty in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education (S&ME) department has asked all schools to penalise people for smoking or consuming tobacco products inside their campus.

The department has issued a notice to principals and headmasters of schools on the basis of revised guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for “Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions”.

The department has also asked directorates to forward the notice to district education officers and block education officers who will instruct field officials to implement the order. It has also asked them to ensure that all schools put up signboards of “Tobacco Free Area” in their premises.

“As per provisions of Cigarettes and Tobacco Product Act (COPTA), 2003, no person shall sell, offer for sale or permit sale of cigarettes or any other tobacco products to any person below 18 years of age within 100 yards of any educational institution. Instructions should be issued to field functionaries to implement the revised norms,” said Deputy Secretary of SME department Ashok Kumar Rath, in his letter to all directorates.

Management of all educational institutions have been asked to include teachers, students, staff, visitors as well as drivers.

The heads have been authorised to collect fines from individuals who violate provisions of the Act.

To implement the guidelines effectively, schools have also been advised to designate “Tobacco Monitors” from among teachers, staff or students in the campuses and also mention name, designation and contact numbers on the signboards.