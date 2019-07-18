Home States Odisha

17-year-old raped by school teacher in Odisha 

The accused has been identified as Pramod Kharsel, a mathematics teacher of Bauriguda High School under Kuchinda sub-division.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: 17-year-old college girl was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old high school teacher in a forest under Kuchinda police limits in the district.

Though the incident took place on July 11, the girl lodged complaint in the police station on Tuesday.   

The girl is a second-year Plus Two student and was known to Kharsel. The accused made short films as hobby and uploaded them on Youtube.  

On July 11, Kharsel told the girl that he was shooting for a short film in a forest. He invited her to come with him so that she could witness shooting of short films. She agreed and went with him. 

However, Kharsel took the girl to a lonely place in the forest and raped her.  IIC of Kuchinda police station, Prakash Karna said the teacher is absconding. 

