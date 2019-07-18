Home States Odisha

21st Commonwealth TT championship kicks off in style in Cuttack

Odisha has proved itself as the sports capital of India and will invite the world for many such tournaments to be hosted in the land of Lord Jagannath, said Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal.

Published: 18th July 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal inaugurating 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in Cuttack on Wednesday

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal inaugurating 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in Cuttack on Wednesday (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has proved itself as the sports capital of India and will invite the world for many such tournaments to be hosted in the land of Lord Jagannath, said Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal.

Inaugurating the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday, Prof Lal said “no matter which team wins or loses, the tournament should retain its sporting spirit.”

ALSO READ: Commonwealth sans royalty at Table Tennis Championship

Speaking on the occasion, Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera said some of the most promising paddlers from 12 countries will compete in the tournament which will inspire many budding talents of the State.

Welcoming the participants and other dignitaries, Sports Secretary Vishal Dev said hosting of the Championships is another milestone.

ALSO READ: On a mission to turn the tables at Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships

Odisha is the number one state in the country for sports.

President of Odisha State Table Tennis Association LN Gupta said “The restructured energy and focus that the sports sector is getting now will go a long way in inspiring many youngsters and will be a step towards setting new standards for the country.”

Among others, TTFI president MP Singh, working president, TTFI Prem Chand Verma, Chairman CTTF Alam Ransome, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Information and Public Relations Department, vice-president, Odisha State Table Tennis Association Sanjay Singh were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Commonwealth championship 21st Commonwealth tt championship Cuttack
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp