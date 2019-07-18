21st Commonwealth TT championship kicks off in style in Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has proved itself as the sports capital of India and will invite the world for many such tournaments to be hosted in the land of Lord Jagannath, said Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal.

Inaugurating the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday, Prof Lal said “no matter which team wins or loses, the tournament should retain its sporting spirit.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera said some of the most promising paddlers from 12 countries will compete in the tournament which will inspire many budding talents of the State.

Welcoming the participants and other dignitaries, Sports Secretary Vishal Dev said hosting of the Championships is another milestone.

Odisha is the number one state in the country for sports.

President of Odisha State Table Tennis Association LN Gupta said “The restructured energy and focus that the sports sector is getting now will go a long way in inspiring many youngsters and will be a step towards setting new standards for the country.”

Among others, TTFI president MP Singh, working president, TTFI Prem Chand Verma, Chairman CTTF Alam Ransome, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Information and Public Relations Department, vice-president, Odisha State Table Tennis Association Sanjay Singh were present.